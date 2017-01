Donald Trump protests: Washington leads global rallies Women's rights groups hold rallies around the globe, with hundreds of thousands massing in Washington.

Yahya Jammeh says he will step down in The Gambia Yahya Jammeh led the country for 22 years but refused to accept defeat in December's election.

Amsterdam diamond theft: Seven arrested Jewellery worth €75m was stolen in 2005 in one of the world's biggest diamond robberies.